A woman said she is in love with a particular pressing iron which apparently has stayed in her family for a long time

She brought out the pressing iron and said the company which designed it really tried because it is long-lasting

When she posted the video, a lot of her followers agreed with her, with some of them saying they also owned the pressing iron

A woman has praised the producers of a particular pressing iron which she said was durable.

She brought out the press, which has apparently been with her family for a long period of time.

The woman said the pressing iron was long-lasting. Photo credit: TikTok/@tracykasale.

In a trending TikTok video posted by @tracykasale, the lady said the pressing iron was like a generational wealth.

According to her, when she was in boarding school, the pressing iron could even be used to cook by placing it upside down.

She praised the maker of the iron, saying they did a good job because it really lasts long.

A lot of people in her comment section agreed with her, as some said they also own the pressing iron.

Reactions as woman shows off long-lasting pressing iron

@Twelve XII said:

"That thing is indestructible, the Nokia of irons."

@gabbbayyyyy said:

"This iron has given me so many scars in boarding school."

@MAC-KIE said:

"Bro, it transcends countries. It’s a staple in Nigeria too. We’ve had one in our home for over 20 years and it’s still working."

@Princewill said:

"How come you still have it in 2024."

@Wendy said:

"A staple in every African household. An elder sibling."

@Kayyy said:

"I honestly don't know how to use anything that is not Phillips iron."

@Bubemi_ x said:

"I’ve been using this iron since 2017/2018 and it’s still working well!"

