A Nigerian gamer has smashed a world record set in 2022 after playing a soccer video game for more than three days

The 24-year-old played over 500 football matches and registered a time of 75 hours to break the Guinness World Records

The Nigerian youth has opened up about why he attempted the record and his experience while at it

A 24-year-old Nigerian man, Oside Oluwole, aka Khoded, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest video game marathon playing a soccer game.

GWR confirmed the historic feat in an article published on its official website on July 16.

Oside Oluwole played a soccer video game for more than three days. Photo Credit: Guinness World Records

Source: Facebook

The body also released pictures showing Oluwole while he attempted the video game record.

Oside breaks Guinness World Record

According to GWR, Oside, a qualified biochemist who works as a car dealer, played Dream League Soccer 2023, a free-to-play game, on his iPhone for more than three days, registering a time of 75 hours. His phone was connected to the TV.

Oside surpassed the record of 50 hours set in 2022 by Englishman David Whitefoot.

Why Oside went for the record

Oside, who was inspired by Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon, said he attempted the record to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown, Ijebu Ode.

On how he felt while attempting the record, Oside said:

"I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest.

“It wasn’t an easy task, but I must say it was all fun.

“It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I’m grateful to God that it was successful.”

It was noteworthy that Oside accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming as per the Guinness World Records rule for 'longest marathon' records.

Netizens commend Oside Oluwole

Caleb Anaba said:

"He might be the one who scored me 20 recently.

"I almost uninstalled the game."

Bob Curtis said:

"He then walked around for 3 days with his hands cupped as though he was still holding his cell phone, waiting for his hands to loosen up again... "

Bra Ntatia said:

"At this moment, I think I’ve to make good use of my DLS because I too love playing this game."

Dubem Sagacious said:

"Something I did during my secondary school days without knowing I can win award for it.

"Chai ‍."

Asdanny Asiegbu said:

"Congratulations. We the football gamers are proud of you."

Cling Collins Brown said:

"Didn't his phone run down or didn't it got too hot for over leaving it on charge, and didn't it got exploded for several hours on charge. . that phone might be a smartphone NOKIA best phone in the universe."

Kweku Ba Cena said:

"Don't let my Ghanaian brothers see this.

"They will go 10 Days Without even blinking ."

Lady sets record for longest handmade wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had set a Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig.

According to the Guinness World Records, Helen has become the world title holder for the longest handmade wig.

Helen set the world record with her wig, which measured 351.28 metres. She made the wig in 11 days and spent more than N2 million.

Source: Legit.ng