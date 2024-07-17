A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she used artificial intelligence to change her background

The smart lady shared photos of herself inside what seemed like a private jet and confessed that it was fake

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to ask questions about AI usage

A Nigerian lady has shared a fascinating video showcasing her creative use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The lady first posted photos of herself seemingly posing inside a luxurious private jet with plush seats and sleek interiors, leaving many viewers astonished.

Smart lady confesses to using AI

However, she revealed the truth behind the opulent setting, confessing that it was artificially generated.

She then shared a photo via her official TikTok account @iamchristyo showcasing the original setting which showed her sitting at the edge of a bathtub.

While sharing the video, she said:

"What if I told you that this isn't a private jet? You're shocked? In fact this whole set up was generated. I'm sure you're wondering how. This is the real background, the real set up (shows herself sitting on a bathtub). The private jet that you saw was just generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Reactions trail fake photo of lady in jet

The TikTok video sparked intense curiosity among social media users who flooded the comments section with questions about AI usage.

@MRKELZY said:

"Omo that private jet be like my grandma room at d village."

@Mercified wrote:

"Make I come pay you money to learn fake life? May thunder fire fake like dia."

@affluenceallu said:

"Just tell us the price of the tutorial, if we can afford it we will pay. Otherwise we like and go."

@Mek$ said:

"I’m not shocked the exit sign was crooked but this is very nice and I’ll love to try it out."

@Lumma Aldo wrote:

"I knew from the beginning. The car seats gave it and didn’t look neat(the PJ part) but the rest are good."

@Mak_Terince_sings said:

"Quick question tho. How’s your legs reflection on the cabinet in front of you?"

@T.T said:

"Fake life cost we go still pay to leave fake life."

@Apena Olaitan said:

"AI is crazy mehn, wondering what people will be doing with AI in the nearest future."

@Kolawole_jpg reacted:

"She was actually in that private jet. Every other thing was generated by ai though. Nice work."

@Anthonette reacted:

"Teaching these people how to fake it for social media lol. Now they will be in New York while they home."

@Collet added:

"Na dis looks real cus her leg was even reflecting. Fake life way pass fake life na him be dis."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares how to edit photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a Nigerian lady revealed that most of the beautiful female faces people see in TikTok videos are all fake.

The lady showed social media users how editing apps do the work of artificial beautification as she went through every step of the process.

