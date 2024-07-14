A Nigerian lady who owns a generator is doing a good job in her hostel as she allows people to charge their phones

The lady said she is the only one who owns a generator in the entire hostel and everyone sometimes depends on her

She showed how her room was filled with people's phones plugged in for charging on a particular day she put on her generator

Due to an epileptic power supply in her area, a lady has a generator which she uses in her hostel.

The lady said she is the only one who owns a generator in her hostel, and each time she puts it on, neighbours rush to charge their phones.

The lady said her neighbours came to her room to charge their phones. Photo credit: TikTok/@grow.withprecious.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @grow.withprecious, the lady showed how her room was filled with a lot of phones.

Apparently, there was no power supply, and her neighbours had come to her room to have their phones and other devices charged.

The video is captioned:

"You are the only one who has a gen in your hostel."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady helps her neighbours charge their phones

@Chineye_Neye For Short said:

"Just construct a switch outside for your own safety."

@obedobinna said:

"Give some rooms light na. like two rooms."

@Beerah cares said:

"Just lock door and wake up the following day and say you slept off."

@AdemieDave said:

"Funny enough if the Gen spoil...dem go throwey face like say dem nor sabi you....all these loads now go affect the Gen."

@Mac Steve said:

"Dey charge dem jorh...make u dey see money for fuel...even if Na just 100 power bank 200."

@ifykay21 said:

"Something wey you suppose turn to side hustle."

@Vicky Eze said:

"Just get an electrician to connect socket outside your door so they do the charging chain outside."

Lady installs solar for electricity

A Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng