A Nigerian student who secured a remarkable N1 million prize for being the top graduate shared a touching moment in a video that quickly went viral

In the heartwarming clip, the student called his family onto the stage, prostrating to his father in gratitude for his unwavering support

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to his entire family for their constant presence and encouragement

A video capturing a Nigerian student's emotional celebration after winning N1 million has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the outstanding graduate inviting his family onto the stage to share in his moment of triumph.

Graduate prostrates for his father on stage. Photo credit: @alhaji_jasi

Source: TikTok

In a heartfelt gesture, he prostrated before his father, expressing deep gratitude for his unwavering support.

He also thanked his entire family for their steadfast encouragement.

This talented individual graduated from a prestigious film academy, where he was honoured as the best-graduating student, earning a well-deserved one million naira prize, as shown by @alhaji_jasi.

Source: Legit.ng