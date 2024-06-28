A Nigerian lady and her mother-in-law melted hearts online because of how closely attached they are to each other

In a video seen on TikTok, the lady was spotted playing jovially with her young-looking mother-in-law

She climbed on the back of her mother-in-law and she carried her like a mother would carry a little baby

A Nigerian woman and her daughter-in-law are being praised online because they are close to each other.

Their video emerged on TikTok and showed how happy they usually are when they are together.

The jovial mother-in-law was spotted playing with her son's wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@Nanya.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Nanya, the lady and her husband's mother were seen playing outside like little children.

According to Nanya, her mother-in-law sees her as a younger sister who needs to be taken care of.

Nanya jumped on the back of her mother-in-law and she carried her like a little baby.

Many TikTok users said they fell in love with the video and appreciated the two women for showing love and care to each other.

Nanya wrote:

"God bless mother-in-laws. They deserve all the love."

Reactions to video of a woman and her mother-in-law

@Moneymagnet said:

"Most educated mother Inlaw are like this."

@maryann said:

"This is me and my mother in-law. Before you marry any man make sure his mother is educated and God fearing."

@Only—one—Babyabi said:

"My mother Inlaw is so sweet. That woman love self fit pass my hubby."

@Bubu said:

"I pray mine loves me. I'm m scared because he's igbo am Hausa."

@Miss Neeks said:

"You’re the luckiest married woman I’ve seen I swear."

@null said:

"See you wiggling your legs like a real baby."

@user6148004881007 commented:

"I miss my mother in-law may her soul continue to rest in peace."

@Eti-smart remarked:

"It must be one of the educated ones. They don’t stress us."

Woman prays for daughter-in-law

A compassionate mother-in-law was heard in a video praying for her daughter-in-law, who appears to be having difficulty getting pregnant.

The video was shared on TikTok, and it captured the attention of many people who praised the woman.

She was heard speaking in the Yoruba language and saying her daughter-in-law would be blessed with a child in the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng