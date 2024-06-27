Funny Nigerian Man Mistakes His Phone for Microphone During Presentation
- A Nigerian man became an online sensation after a humorous video of him during a presentation went viral
- In the video, the man, dressed smartly in a suit, mistakenly used his phone as a microphone as captured
- Someone behind the camera pointed out his mistake, and his hilarious reaction, marked by a surprised facial expression
A Nigerian man found himself in the spotlight after a hilarious video of his presentation mishap went viral.
Dressed in a sharp suit, the man mistakenly used his phone as a microphone.
When someone off-camera informed him of the mix-up, his priceless expression of surprise was caught on film, showing him quickly swapping the phone for the actual microphone.
This amusing incident, as shared by @ezebil1, quickly caught the attention of online viewers, making the video an instant hit.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Successmovement2 said:
“I like presentation pass everything.”
Kiki wrote:
“He has been practicing at home with his phone as a microphone.”
Zakaria commented:
“One of my friend even used duster as handkerchief during presentation.”
This is not the first time someone will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported that a groom was requested to sketch his seated bride at a wedding venue, a moment that swiftly captured the online audience’s fascination.
Captured in the clip, the man commenced his portrayal of his bride upon the provided canvas, seemingly eager to conclude the task.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's amusing TikTok video, featuring his parents' visit, has taken the internet by storm.
The clip shows him in the car with his parents, recording their surprise visit as if he were still in secondary school.
The video also captures a man, presumed to be his father, enjoying a meal while driving, his expression cheerful and content, as shown by @dami_oke.
Source: Legit.ng
