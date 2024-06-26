A Nigerian lady says her office in Lagos is located on Lagos Island and she has to go there daily to hustle

However, she lives in Lagos Mainland, meaning it is a considerable distance given the traffic situation in the city

To get to work on time, the lady said she often has to wake up around 4 am so as to beat the traffic snarl

A lady living and working in Lagos has shared her experience trying to navigate the traffic situation in the populous city.

According to her, her place of work is located at Lagos Island and she has to transit there daily on weekdays.

According to Nirvana, she lives in Lagos Mainland and she often has to wake up very early to start her day

Transiting between Lagos Mainland and the Island could be a challenge due to the traffic, but the lady says she wakes up by 4 am.

Many people reacted to her post, acknowledging the traffic, but some said they woke up much later but still made it to the Island on time.

Reactions as lady shared when she wakes up in Lagos

@Olasubomi said:

"I wake up by 7:30 am and still get to Lekki before 10am."

@Office girl’s life matters said:

"I stay at oke-aro and I work at CMS."

@prettyadesua said:

"Not a good life. I don’t recommend. I’m tired!"

@jaspress7 asked:

"Do you people sleep at all . 4.00am bawo, na that time sleep dey sweet oh."

@TheBusyBrain reacted:

"I had to resign and ventured into something else... It's killing."

@Tech Redefined said:

"Omo this Lagos work is not for me. I had to fight for Work from Home for several months before they approved it."

