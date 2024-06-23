A Nigerian man and his heartthrob have tied the knot and agreed to spend the rest of their lives together

The couple got married at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi Lagos, where they were legally declared husband and wife

What caught the attention of netizens is the fact that the groom has no hands because his both arms are amputated

A Nigerian man and his wife are trending on social media after their wedding photos went viral.

The man and his woman got wedded at the Federal Marriage Registry, located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The man who has no hands got married to his heartthrob. Photo credit: TikTok/@mzcoded1.

The attention of social media users was drawn to the wedding photos, which went viral after they posted them on TikTok.

The photos, posted by Ejiro Coded, show that the groom has no hands.

The groom's arms are amputated, but it is not clear what caused the amputation

However, a separate video posted on the TikTok handle shows the groom in hospital while in critical condition two years ago.

The video is captioned:

"Exactly two years today that my husband escaped death."

Many social media users were moved by the wedding photos, and they congratulated the couple and wished them well.

Reactions to viral wedding photos

@Efatarr said:

"You married an Angel not a wife."

@Teewhysexy said:

"To the wife, you will be the greatest of all women. You will eat the fruit of your labour. Why did I do this will never be your portion IJN."

@Ayomi petite remarked:

"Congratulations to you bro. I saw you on this particular day at Ikoyi early this month."

@kogbagidi said:

"First real love I will see in my entire life. May Allah bless your union insha Allah. Kudos sister."

@Nikkypearl said:

Your wife is a rare gem."

