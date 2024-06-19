Meta is inviting applications for a new award category aimed at deepening the use of artificial intelligence for learning and innovation

Meta says winning entries that show how they have used Llama AI for innovation would be rewarded with $36,000 (N54 million)

According to a mail sent to Legit.ng by Meta, Llama AI users from Nigeria and other African countries can apply for the competition

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, is set to award organisations that use its Llama AI in innovative ways.

Meta said it would identify and award Llama users in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

Meta to award innovative AI users. Photo credit: Getty Images/The Asahi Shimbun and SOPA Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a mail sent to Legit.ng by Meta, applicants could win up to $36,000 (N54 million ) if they showed qualifying innovative works done using Llama AI.

Organisations willing to send entries for the award must demonstrate how they have used Llama AI to improve education, public service, health care, safety and security.

Meta stated:

"The Meta Llama Impact Innovation Awards supports organisations across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey that are leveraging Llama 2 or Llama 3 to drive social impact. With awards of up to $35,000 USD, this program will identify and empower organisations that use Llama as a core element of their work to address challenges in the region.

"The Awards is a global program and it’s open to all countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how their use of Llama 2 or Llama 3 addresses specific issues relevant to their primary location of operation."

Applications for the award are currently ongoing and will end on July 26, 2024. Applications can be submitted through the Meta website.

Meta has integrated the Llama AI into Facebook and WhatsApp, so users can search for information without leaving the apps.

Meta honours Nigeria's Eniola Aluko

In a related story, renowned social media platform Instagram honoured a Nigerian content creator and footballer, Eniola Aluko, for her inspiring film.

Instagram will also honour three other women from South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt who have produced impactful films.

Information sent to Legit.ng by Meta indicates that the recognition is part of the company's ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng