A radiant mother showcases her postnatal figure just four weeks after welcoming triplets through a Caesarean delivery

The mother, known as @officialstaciaa on Instagram, recently embraced motherhood to triplets with her partner of Caucasian descent, opting for a Caesarean section barely a month prior

She took to social media to share a glimpse of her gently rounded belly, earning accolades from netizens who commended her allure in the wake of birthing triplets

Lady displays her stomach. Photo credit: @officialstacia

Source: TikTok

Her recent social media post, revealing her modestly distended abdomen, has drawn praise from virtual onlookers who admire her postnatal beauty after the triplet delivery.

She captioned her video post:

“POV: my abdomen a month on from delivering triplets by C-section.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sweetylyx said:

“This her one month tummy looks like my tummy after eating one plate of semo and egusi.”

B_unique said:

“For someone who just birthed triplets, she looks wayyyyy too good.”

Anniehaircollection stated:

“Body differs…don’t see her tummy and start pressuring yourself.”

Weightlossproducts wrote:

“Just heal well sis. The Internet doesn’t deserve this news. Congratulations.”

Yourclosetmatters said:

“May you carry your baby/babies this year to all TTC and Expectant Mothers.”

Queen_anita advised:

“Bodies are different after childbirth, don’t pressure yourself.”

Derbhy said:

“My queen you look goo, you carried 3 humans biko.”

Khasome said:

“This is my stomach now and I never born.”

Voksbabe wrote:

“U had triplets and your stomach is small like this girl u are lucky. B4 your babies will be one year, your stomach will be very flat. So relax sis.”

Source: Legit.ng