A Nigerian man is no longer depending on the national grid for his electricity supply as he has installed a solar system

The man installed a 10kW Lithium Ion battery, 12 Solar panela as well as a charge controller to regulate the solar energy

To install the solar energy, the man spent N4 million, and the technician said it could power the entire house for 24 hours after a full charge

A Nigerian man has installed solar electricity so he can enjoy 24/7 light in his house.

After paying a large sum of money to install the solar system, the man will no longer depend on the public power supply.

The man spent N4 million to have solar electricity installed in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@maypatronicng and Getty Images/Rawfile redux.

Price of solar installation in Nigeria

A video shared on TikTok by @maypatronicng indicates that the electricity consumer spent N4 million to have solar electricity installed for him.

The technician who did the installation said there are 12 solar panels, each 250W, mounted on the house.

He also installed a 10kW Lithium-Ion battery, which, after a full charge, could power the house for 24 hours.

According to him, the lithium battery has a lot of durability as it could last for 10 years.

Many Nigerians are increasingly turning to solar as an alternative source of electricity, especially after the increase in electricity tariff for band A users as approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Reactions as man installs solar at home

@Sidney Kanmi-Jones said:

"Please sir can you do a comparison between hybrid battery and lead acid battery and which you think should be recommended more."

@svolt said:

"Nice job how many watt solar panel did you use."

@Chris:greetings said:

"Where are you located?"

Another Nigerian man installs solar

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who started his solar panel journey eight years ago has shared he was energy efficient all through.

Before he started generating 15 megawatts, the solar user prioritised appliances with less consumption.

With a solar setup that does not need NEPA, the man gave a detailed breakdown of his solar system.

