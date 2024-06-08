A Nigerian girl's WhatsApp chats with her parents have been going viral with lots of netizens reacting to it

In her conversation with her father, he proved to be a doting dad who provided everything she needed for school including N1.5 million cash

When her mother heard about the N1.5 million transfer, she sent a funny message to her daughter demanding for a cut

A Nigerian girl has made many jealous on social media after showing off her conversation with her parents.

Her WhatsApp chat with her father revealed how the kind man was ready to provide whatever she needed at any time.

Mum reacts as daughter gets N1.5 million from dad

Doting dad sends daughter N1.5 million

In the conversation shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, he asked her at different times if she needed anything and also sent cash for her to get skincare products.

"How much will be enough for your expenses? Sent alongside your pocket money too. Now go to a licensed medical pharmacist to get your dermatologically tested and approved skincare products. Then come back to school and study. Don't forget to pray too.

"N1.5 million sent. If this money is insufficient, kindly inform me promptly. Daddy is always there for you and make sure you read your books."

Reacting to this, her mother sent her a message on WhatsApp demanding a cut of the money.

In her words:

"Hello Chiamaka I heard your daddy sent you 1.5m to get things you needed bah? Send my cut with immediate effect. As you are doing that send me data of N5k also. My bank app isn't opening for me to sub."

Reactions trail girl's conversation with doting dad

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Weyimi_landsandinvestments said:

"Dear students in the university, don’t let this post pressure you! Your parents are doing their very best. I promise you."

Diaryofakitchenlover stated:

"This was legit my dad when I was in uni. I never lacked. He gave me my first 3 cars Asin I drove a Benz in my early 20s. God bless you dad I’ll move mountains for you."

Eyitope_ reacted:

"Send her cut. She chose the right man to be your father."

Beebah93 said:

"I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but my dad always come through for me."

Derby_snr said:

"Dear fathers, raise your daughters like princesses so we can have less number of Saida boj on the internet."

Officialogvictor added:

"If you love your dad use button. God keep blessing all fathers."

Moloxteddy said:

"Send her cut. She might be the one influencing this generosity from your dad."

