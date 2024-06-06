A Nigerian man has narrated the interesting experience he had with one of the loan sharks threatening to deal with him

A Nigerian man said he was contacted by a loan shark which threatened to debit his account using his BVN.

The man said he did not take any loan from the loan shark. Photo credit: X/Arojinle and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a story he narrated on X, Arojinle noted that the person who contacted him said someone gave his number to the loan shark.

Apparently, the person had borrowed money and failed to pay it back, and the loan shark was spitting fire.

Aronjile said:

"Why would these people message me about someone I don't know. So, I wanted to find out. I replied, "Yes," and they sent me a message that the person borrowed and used my number as a guarantor. You people did not tell me I can just borrow money with someone's number."

Aronjile said the loan shark replied and threatened to use his BVN and take the money from his account.

See the full story below:

Reactions as loan shark threatens to deal with Nigerian man

@AladejanaDeji said:

"If you really want to mess with them, just use the details you have to make a formal complaint to @fccpcnigeria. They will find you to beg within two weeks."

@Femi_Gbaro said:

"Shebi these ones messaged you...one went for my kids and said she will buy casket for her generation."

FCCPC to tackle loan sharks

In a related story, Loan app owners in Nigeria have continued to harass their customers and their contacts despite warnings by the FCCPC.

The FCCPC, through its acting chairman, has stated that steps are being taken to tackle this issue and sanction defaulters.

The commission reiterated its commitment to ensure legal and ethical operations in digital lending.

Source: Legit.ng