Three young Nigerians decided to imitate three popular celebrities, and the video is trending on social media

In the video, one of them wore costumes that made him look like David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido OBO

Also, the lady among them referred to herself as Chioma, David's wife, while another boy says he is Cubana Chief Priest

Three young people who are imitating the mannerisms of three popular celebrities are trending online.

The boys wore interesting costumes, just like the celebrities they were imitating, and were seen walking around the streets.

The young people behave like Davido, Chioma and Cubana Chief Priest. Photo credit: TikTok/@xbankzdm.

One of them named himself Davido OBO the Baddest and also spotted the singer's resignation haircut.

The second person is a lady named Chioma, Davido's wife, and some people say the girl does not resemble the real Chioma Davido.

Also, another young boy who looked chubby named himself Cubana Chief Priest to complete the trio.

Someone was interviewing them and they were talking the same way that the celebrities talk.

Many TikTok users who saw the video noted that the boy who calls himself Davido actually looks like him. The video was posted by @xbankzdm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as young people imitate Davido, Chioma and Cubana Chief Priest

@Obinna Williams said:

"Make una 3 drop account for garri money."

@ŐG TŐP UP said:

"Na Chioma wig I Dey look since."

@Gabby Jnr said:

"This one na Abba made Davido, Chioma and Cubana Chief Priest."

@sommy love said:

"This guy really looks like Davido but nah this Chioma part I no understand, I think it's Aba made Chioma and Cubana food priest."

@lovequeenesther said:

"Davido and Choima after Malians record sign them."

@VALENTINO said:

"I fit manage Davido and Cubana chief priest. Na the Chioma off me."

@ifynoelle saidL

"How come they are all doppelgangers of the original?"

Man warns investors to trade $Davido coin with caution

Meanwhile, a man had said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.

