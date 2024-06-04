Lady Happy As Her Man Sleeps Off in The Car While She Was Driving Him on Major Highway
- A lady said she is such an excellent driver that when she is driving, her man falls asleep in the car
- She posted a video showing how her man slept carefree while she was behind the wheel on a major highway
- In the video, which has gone viral and attracted reactions, the man slept in the passenger's seat while his woman cruised away
A lady has praised herself as such a good driver and shared a video of how she handles the car.
In the video, the lady showed that she was with her man and that she was the one behind the wheel.
She said she is an excellent driver because when she drives, her man has nothing to worry about.
The video posted by @nor_mad_ showed her man sleeping peacefully in the passenger's seat.
She noted that the fact that her man could sleep while she drives proves that she is a good driver.
The video is captioned:
"The best driver ever. You know you are a good driver when your man sleeps peacefully while you drive."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shows her man sleeping in a car
@KingjamesNg said:
"His trust is in the seat belt."
@Amy said:
"Lol…. He was even changing positions."
@wealthymagna said:
"Try drive yellow bus for yellow state."
@Abujamobilebraider said:
"They no really born anybody well to sleep when I’m driving."
@MAESTRO said:
"You are the best jare."
@Big Dreamz said:
"It is called trust."
@Sir_Mel said:
"Now my question is: Why would I even blink in a vehicle with a driver I know has the potential to do a full-view video like this whilst driving? Ah! Love is truly beautiful"
@The one said:
"Either that or he’s really tired."
Man dumps his girlfriend
Meanwhile, a heartbroken Nigerian lady was seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.
In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.
According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.
