A Nigerian lady is happy that she has a caring man who will even wash her undies for her.

She posted a video on TikTok, noting that her man likes keeping her undies clean regularly.

The lady said her man washes her undies. Photo credit: TikTok/@joy_wealth4.

Source: TikTok

In the video which is attracting many comments, the man was seen washing in the bathroom.

His girlfriend disclosed to her audience that what her man was washing were her undies.

The lady, Joy Wealth, said she had told her man to stop washing her undies, but he had refused.

According to the man, there was nothing wrong with a man helping his girlfriend to wash her undies.

The video is generating a lot of reactions from TikTok users. Some said the man was romantic, others had different views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Joy Wealth's video

@soloh cruz said:

"Once una don buy techno pop 2 una go video everything post online."

@Kinkin tugging said:

"No be everything dem dey post for social media."

@Philip Onyejefu said:

"Na because e Dey smell for toilet na why he won help you."

@Amaka said:

"Make money enter hin hand, you go know if hin go wash am or not."

@Skinel03 said:

"I just Dey imagine the kind insult him friends go give am after una break up."

@Adunfe111 said:

"If you don wash am finish make you enter kitchen wash plate too. I love you baby."

Source: Legit.ng