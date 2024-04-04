A man recounted a humorous episode from his time in Belgium that swiftly captured public interest

He revealed that his colleague had professed to be unwell and unable to attend work, a claim that might be dubious

The employer signalled their intent to dispatch a medical professional for a home visit to verify his condition

A man recently took to social media to share a rather amusing tale from his overseas escapades, which quickly piqued the curiosity of the online community.

He narrated an incident involving his workmate who had called in sick, claiming to be bedridden with illness, casting a shadow of doubt over the authenticity of his ailment.

Company sent Doctor to attend to a man who claimed to be ill. Photo credit: @madagaskatwins

Source: TikTok

The company responded with a surprising yet decisive action.

They informed the ailing employee of their intention to send a doctor to his residence for a thorough medical examination.

True to their word, as shown by @madagaskatwins, the company arranged for a medical professional to make a house call.

The entire episode was captured on video, showcasing the doctor’s arrival and subsequent check-up, which added a layer of authenticity and humour to the story.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joey Soffers said:

“That *doctor* sent me back to work saying I just sprained my back, test results Came back, hernia. work got real scared.”

Linkerpinker wrote:

“It only happens if the company doesn't believe you are actually sick.”

Siham3850:

“Yes is very common in Belgium. its a doctor from the companys insurance that send a doctor.”

Madagaskatwins:

“That's great! I never seen it happen in the Netherlands.”

Umm Yasmeen:

“My husband once lied and told them at work his back hurt. Wel., the day after, thev sent a doctor, And we went Shopping for groceries.”

Elonga:

“Did they send a doctor or a doctor that checks if he is really sick or not and still has to go to his own doctor for a note?”

Paljas:

“Does he work for a big company or a rather small one? I work fora huge pharmaceutical company and they never send a doctor to check up on employees.”

Bibilicious3t:

“It's normal becuz alot of pple stay home for no reason and get payed.”

Karrachii:

“Belgium is something else.”

Brave Oyinbo man travels from Belgium to Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man from Belgium has triggered reactions on social media after he reportedly rode a bicycle from his country to Ghana.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, captured him in a cycling kit riding in the rain at a town in the Western Region.

In a bid to satisfy his curiosity, a Ghanaian man asked the Belgian why he was riding under such conditions.

Source: Legit.ng