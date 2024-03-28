A Nigerian man encountered a bricklayer and engaged him in a food challenge that quickly became a sensation on TikTok

The clip showed the man inviting the bricklayer to a diner, promising him N40,000 if he could out-eat him in a rice-eating contest

In the end, the bricklayer triumphed, finishing his meal while the man was only midway, earning the cash prize

A Nigerian man encountered a bricklayer and chose to engage him in a dining challenge, which swiftly gained viral status on TikTok.

In the clip, the gentleman escorted him to an eatery and proposed a wager: if the bricklayer could consume a serving of rice faster than him, he would be rewarded with N40,000.

The man won 40k from the food challenge. Photo credit: @theasherkine

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, as shown by @theasherkine, the bricklayer completed his meal while the gentleman was still midway through his own, thus earning the N40,000 prize.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User937363737377373 said:

“You suppose don give up since the Werey no wash hand.”

Iziefutbol wrote:

“Imagine say e no come dey shy.”

Sheistees:

“The fact that u didn't crop out the brother Bernard part.”

Vikkyslim:

“Sorry about ur leg A weldone in all u do, God bless u.”

Inioluwa:

“No dey follow bricklayers do this thing again abeg.”

Morell70:

“Person no wash hand, you think say na play.”

Prechyskitchen:

“It's more like you let him win Normally that food nor reach Wetin you Dey finish.”

UniQman:

“Normally, bricklayers no dey chop normal.”

Nicky' E:

“Sorry for falling but come to Abuja you won't fall again.”

Oluwatoyosi9:

“Sorry please be careful bro.”

Preshchuks:

“Don't try bricklayers ooo with food.”

Birthday boy:

“+1 today wish me well.”

Man shares how to enjoy 3 square meals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral after revealing the meals he ate in a day with only N1000.

He surprised netizens after consuming three square meals with the small amount in this economy.

In a trending clip, he showed himself purchasing and eating different foods. For breakfast, he purchased three pieces of mosa (African snack) for N300 from a woman.

There is also the story of a man who got 5k on a similar challenge.

Source: Legit.ng