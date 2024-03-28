Global site navigation

Nigerian Man Battles with Bricklayer on Food Challenge, He Eats Everything Before Him, Gets 40k

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian man encountered a bricklayer and engaged him in a food challenge that quickly became a sensation on TikTok
  • The clip showed the man inviting the bricklayer to a diner, promising him N40,000 if he could out-eat him in a rice-eating contest
  • In the end, the bricklayer triumphed, finishing his meal while the man was only midway, earning the cash prize

A Nigerian man encountered a bricklayer and chose to engage him in a dining challenge, which swiftly gained viral status on TikTok.

In the clip, the gentleman escorted him to an eatery and proposed a wager: if the bricklayer could consume a serving of rice faster than him, he would be rewarded with N40,000.

The man wasted no time in finishing his food early
The man won 40k from the food challenge. Photo credit: @theasherkine
Source: TikTok

Ultimately, as shown by @theasherkine, the bricklayer completed his meal while the gentleman was still midway through his own, thus earning the N40,000 prize.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User937363737377373 said:

“You suppose don give up since the Werey no wash hand.”

Iziefutbol wrote:

“Imagine say e no come dey shy.”

Sheistees:

“The fact that u didn't crop out the brother Bernard part.”

Vikkyslim:

“Sorry about ur leg A weldone in all u do, God bless u.”

Inioluwa:

“No dey follow bricklayers do this thing again abeg.”

Morell70:

“Person no wash hand, you think say na play.”

Prechyskitchen:

“It's more like you let him win Normally that food nor reach Wetin you Dey finish.”

UniQman:

“Normally, bricklayers no dey chop normal.”

Nicky' E:

“Sorry for falling but come to Abuja you won't fall again.”

Oluwatoyosi9:

“Sorry please be careful bro.”

Preshchuks:

“Don't try bricklayers ooo with food.”

Birthday boy:

“+1 today wish me well.”

Man shares how to enjoy 3 square meals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral after revealing the meals he ate in a day with only N1000.

He surprised netizens after consuming three square meals with the small amount in this economy.

In a trending clip, he showed himself purchasing and eating different foods. For breakfast, he purchased three pieces of mosa (African snack) for N300 from a woman.

There is also the story of a man who got 5k on a similar challenge.

Source: Legit.ng

