Nigerian Man Battles with Bricklayer on Food Challenge, He Eats Everything Before Him, Gets 40k
A Nigerian man encountered a bricklayer and chose to engage him in a dining challenge, which swiftly gained viral status on TikTok.
In the clip, the gentleman escorted him to an eatery and proposed a wager: if the bricklayer could consume a serving of rice faster than him, he would be rewarded with N40,000.
Ultimately, as shown by @theasherkine, the bricklayer completed his meal while the gentleman was still midway through his own, thus earning the N40,000 prize.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
User937363737377373 said:
“You suppose don give up since the Werey no wash hand.”
Iziefutbol wrote:
“Imagine say e no come dey shy.”
Sheistees:
“The fact that u didn't crop out the brother Bernard part.”
Vikkyslim:
“Sorry about ur leg A weldone in all u do, God bless u.”
Inioluwa:
“No dey follow bricklayers do this thing again abeg.”
Morell70:
“Person no wash hand, you think say na play.”
Prechyskitchen:
“It's more like you let him win Normally that food nor reach Wetin you Dey finish.”
UniQman:
“Normally, bricklayers no dey chop normal.”
Nicky' E:
“Sorry for falling but come to Abuja you won't fall again.”
Oluwatoyosi9:
“Sorry please be careful bro.”
Preshchuks:
“Don't try bricklayers ooo with food.”
Birthday boy:
“+1 today wish me well.”
