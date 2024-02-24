A man has been praised by his wife, who adores him because of how hard he works to take care of the family

In a post she made on X, the lady, Mrs Zanga, said her husband does not do fraud but instead works hard

The lady said instead of doing fraud, her man prefers to work at construction sites to take care of the family

A man has been praised by his wife for his hard work and dedication to taking care of the family.

In a social media post made on X, the lady, Mrs Zanga, noted that her husband does not involve himself in fraudulent activities.

The lady said her husband works hard to care for the family. Photo credit: X/MrsZanga.

Source: Twitter

She said instead of doing fraud, her husband works hard to carry the burden of the family.

In the post she made, the man was seen at work at a construction site. Mrs Zanga wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I married a man who would rather do this to provide for his family than do fraud. I married a man who you can trust with your building projects. He’s accountable. I married a man who knows the value of every single penny and can bring value for money. He’s reliable."

See the post below:

Reactions to photo of a hardworking man

@empopson remarked:

"Everything no be for social media.. There are many men doing worse work than this."

@EXPOPE1 said:

"God bless the work of his hands… Please forward his account details… Let me get him 10K for lunch."

@TWKlint said:

"I just love the love between you and your family. Na so e suppose dey be."

@Bigfaizee said:

"God bless him with a life-changing contract."

@ChrityLomo said:

"We still have some guys that do legit business and job to survive in this country, like my husband, he can not do any illegal business. He is a tiler and he knows his job well."

Lady says men should be allowed to cheat

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said a man can't be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes.

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives.

She, therefore, called on her fellow women not to divorce their husbands because they were cheating on them.

Source: Legit.ng