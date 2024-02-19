The Nigerian lady who is popular for behaving like an artificial intelligence robot has been seen in traditional dresses

In a new video, she shared, the lady, Jadro Lita, dressed in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Edo traditional attire

She still exhibited her robot-like character while greeting her fans and followers in different traditional ways

The Nigerian lady who imitates AI robots has been spotted as she dresses in different traditional attires.

In the video, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jadro Lita, was exhibiting her robot-like character.

Jadro Lita was dressed in traditional attire. Photo credit: TikTok/@amadou_elizabeth.

Source: TikTok

In different scenes, she was dressed in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Benin traditional attires.

In each of the scenes, she greeted people using the native languages and also showed a king is greeted in the different tribes.

She looked so beautiful and charming, and social media users did not fail to mention this in the comment section.

Jadro Lita captioned the video:

"Good evening and greetings to the various kings of the major tribes in Nigeria! Represent your tribe."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady greets like an AI robot

@davidjatto226 said:

"Edo people gather here."

@Big Lady_LIVE commented:

"You’re too beautiful."

@so help me God reacted:

"Even esan girl chose Yoruba first. Where are my Yoruba brothers and sisters?"

@T.I.G said:

"OYA all my Yoruba people gather here."

@stephen___celeb said:

"Long live the Benin kingdom."

@Ruthana said:

"I watched it more than 5 times."

@Ella_amor said:

"You’re gorgeous, Lita."

@may27 GEMINI said:

"Edo dressing is so beautiful. I'm proud of my tradition."

@She said:

"We are waiting for u to do Ghana. Tag me in that post. I can’t wait."

@M _Guru said:

"You look amazing in all."

@gloriaokpo commented:

"Impressive. Please, wear the Ibibio/Efik attire."

Source: Legit.ng