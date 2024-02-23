A 29-year-old lady has made history as the first official holder of the record for the longest time spent hugging a tree

The environmental activist wrapped her arms around a tree truck for 16 hours and six seconds to set a new Guinness World Record

The young lady has shed light on what inspired her to go for the record and how she selected the tree to use for the attempt

Faith Patricia Ariokot, a 29-year-old lady has set a new Guinness World Record after she hugged a tree trunk for 16 hours and six seconds.

Faith, who hails from Kampala, Uganda, had her arms around the tree trunk to make history.

Faith said the tree chose her. Photo Credit: Guinnessworldrecords

The body confirmed Faith's feat in a tweet via its verified X handle on Friday, February 23.

Faith shares why she did it

In a statement seen on GWR's official website, Faith revealed that she attempted the record to encourage people to plant trees and to highlight the need for humans to protect them.

“They are the greatest soldiers in the fight against climate change,” the environmental activist said.

Faith said the tree chose her

Faith, who pulled the challenge off on her third attempt, said selecting a tree felt like picking a bridal dress. She said the tree picked her. In her words:

"The tree chose me, and it was like love at first sight.

“When I saw the tree, I knew it was the one I would go for.”

Faith wasn't allowed to take breaks

Unlike cooking marathons, Guinness World Record explained that Faith's was different as she wasn't allowed to sit or take breaks.

"This record differs slightly from ‘longest marathon’ records, such as the longest cooking marathon, where challengers accumulate five minutes of rest time after each continuous hour of activity.

"Record attempts are considered to be ‘marathons’ only when they exceed 24 hours in length.

"Thus, Faith was not permitted any breaks – her arms could not be released from the tree at any point, and she was required to stand for the entire duration of the record attempt," the body wrote.

Reactions trail Faith Patricia Ariokot's feat

@kabirabiro said:

"Only 16 hours??......

"I think I can do more than this."

@waley2 said:

"Don’t worry a Nigerian will write to Guinness about the same record soon."

@odongmanuel said:

"What makes the record exceptional is that she is the first to have it. Even if Nigerians and Ghanaians try, they won't steal that from her."

@tnguynquang9 said:

"Extraordinary energy..they have the determination to do it..you deserve to be honoured."

@muli_brian_ said:

"We beg @GWR to give the next person who beats Museveni in the next elections a recognition. That guy will have done the country some justice."

Lady breaks Guinness World Record with wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had broken a Guinness World Record with a wig.

According to the Guinness World Records, Helen became the world title holder for the longest handmade wig.

Helen set the world record with her wig measuring 351.28 metres. She spent 11 days and more than N2 million in making the wig. The GWR said on its website:

"Nigerian wigmaker Helen Williams has created the world’s longest handmade wig, measuring 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in). Helen spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig. After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips."

