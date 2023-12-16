A Nigerian man has posted a job offer by the US Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria, who is hiring an Administrative Assistant with a salary of ₦2,699,000 per month

The minimum qualification is SSCE, but higher education and English proficiency are preferred

The deadline for application is February 1, 2024, and candidates can visit the US Consulate General website for more details

The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Consular Section, including scheduling appointments, processing visa applications, and maintaining records.

The salary for this position is ₦2,699,000 per month, which is equivalent to about $2,500 USD. The minimum qualification required is a Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), but candidates with higher education such as National Certificate of Education (NCE), Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND), or Bachelor’s Degree are preferred.

The deadline for applying for this position is February 1, 2024.

