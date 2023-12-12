A Nigerian man shared links to three U.S. Embassy job vacancies on Twitter, hoping to help his fellow Nigerians find better employment options

The vacancies are for a Management, Monitoring, Maintenance Worker with annual salaries ranging from USD16,708 to USD50,180

He said these are real jobs that offer good benefits and career growth, and encouraged interested and qualified Nigerians to apply before the deadlines

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share some lucrative job opportunities for Nigerians who are looking for employment.

The man, who tweets with the handle , posted links to three different vacancies at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria on his Twitter account.

Man shares N4.5 million monthly salary job in Nigeria. Photo credit: Legit archive

Source: UGC

The first vacancy is for a Financial Management Analyst, who will be responsible for providing financial analysis and advice to the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. The salary for this position is USD30,488 annually.The first vacancy is for a Financial Management Analyst, who will be responsible for providing financial analysis and advice to the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. The salary for this position is USD30,488 annually.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The second vacancy is for a Branch Chief, Monitoring, Evaluation & Data Analytics, who will lead a team of public health specialists in monitoring and evaluating the U.S. government’s health programs in Nigeria. The salary for this position is USD50,180 annually.

The third vacancy is for an Electrical Maintenance Worker, who will perform electrical maintenance and repair work at the U.S. Embassy and other U.S. government facilities in Nigeria. The salary for this position is USD16,708 annually.

See the tweet below:

Man shares 2 job opportunities with 1 million naira monthly salary in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared a rare opportunity that he had received to recommend someone for two lucrative job positions in the banking industry.

He disclosed that he had been approached by two reputable banks that were looking for candidates to fill the positions of head of internal communications and head of digital communications.

He explained that these roles were highly sought-after and paid handsomely, with a monthly salary range of 1 million naira to 1.5 million naira. He added that the positions required excellent internal and external communication skills, as well as a strong digital presence and strategy.

Source: Legit.ng