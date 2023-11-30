A heartwarming video of oyinbo lady who praised her Nigerian husband for embracing her son as his own went viral online

A video of an Oyinbo lady who came online to celebrate her Nigerian husband who accepted her son like he was his father has gained attention online.

The lady confessed to the man that she had a son while they were having a conversation at the initial stage, and the man responded that it was not a problem for their union.

The man has kept to his words as video evidence showed the man showering the boy with love, and they bonded so well together.

Watch the video below:

Teymoi reacted:

“Saw youU guys at winners chapel in Abuja.”

lamFairburn said:

“I wish I could receive such blessings having a wife and a child together.”

AntoniyagulstonN wrote:

“Awww this is beautiful.”

Riley commented:

“Hello sister... which assembly where you guys at. ? Greetings from Gabon- Matanda congregation.”

Nathaniel64 also commented:

“He may not say it cUz of his humble background, allow him to hustle and lead as a man, respect his leadership & U will always be loved. blessings!”

Baby.chocolate.blanc:

“God bless this boundary forever!”

MogaleAgency:

“Such lovely pics and memories of the ministry.”

