A video has gone viral on social media, showing a funny exchange between a mum and her daughter who were driving in the latter's car

The daughter warned her mum to be careful and drive her car gently, but her mum replied that it was not her fault that her car was not as good as hers

The two women bickered, albeit jokingly over the car, each claiming that they were right about their vehicle

A hilarious viral video has captured the amusing conversation between a mum and her daughter driving together in the latter's car.

The video showed the mum driving the car recklessly, making the daughter nervous and annoyed.

Nigerian mum and daughter argue over car. Photo credit: TikTok/@destinyese1

Source: TikTok

The daughter repeatedly told her mum to be careful and drive her car softly, as she did not want any damage to her vehicle.

However, her mum did not seem to care and responded that it was not her fault that her daughter’s car was not as good as hers.

She claimed that her car was smoother, faster, and more comfortable than her daughter’s car, and that she was used to driving it better.

The two women argued back and forth over their cars, each insisting they were right about their preference, but it was all in good humor.

The video has gone viral on social media, receiving thousands of likes and comments from entertained viewers who found the family's banter relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User73837473736363:

"Dis car dat is making me look like I am inside the ground now."

Deba63646:

"The toothpick is killing me."

Louieout editz:

"Why do l have to stretch my neck to drive yuur car?"

Klac3y:

"How many times did yoU do the test before u pass Aauntyyy!!"

La mukongolaise:

"Aunty is a 4x4 or SUV woman for sure coz I feel the same when driving other cars it's like l'm sitting on the ground."

LV_Danyahh:

"The thing I like about the two of you is that its not staged."

Tingles_ NG:

"She is enjoying that drive, see her face."

Zabby:

"The "iffa slap you "everytime, I love this woman."

Zapheerah:

"Destiny the instructor. Inside the ground."

Source: Legit.ng