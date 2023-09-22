A video of a white man on a bike in Owerri, Nigeria, has caused a frenzy on the popular app TikTok

The white man reportedly took an Okada in Owerri, Imo State, to track down a boy who took $200 from him

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the incident

A viral TikTok video shared by @evilex37 captures an Oyinbo man riding on the backseat of a commercial motorcycle (okada) in Owerri, Imo state.

The Oyinbo man was reportedly on a serious mission to find a boy who had taken a whopping $200 (N150,000) from him.

Oyinbo man traces boy who took his $200 Photo credit: @evilex37/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy surprised as Oyinbo man arrives to take back $200

The young man shared a video on TikTok expressing his shock over the white man's determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The caption of the video read:

"On top $200, you find me come Owerri."

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with users finding the encounter highly amusing.

Netizens expressed their delight at the unexpected sight of a white man riding an Okada in Imo state.

@-KINGVEE-- reacted:

“Guy.”

@Faskybankz' commented:

“Which Kain client be this.”

@GOODLIFEFX AN said:

“He don vex badly.”

@Official Francis said:

“E don red.”

@CARINO DGN said:

“Quiet.”

@MR JOKER reacted:

“Dey play.”

@Madison stut said:

“They play.”

@famous said:

“Omo guy you too bill am abeg.”

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man scams yahoo boy of $100

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared the moment he made a video call with an oyinbo man. He claimed the man scammed him of $100 (N77,452).

In a video that had him talking with the oyinbo man, he asked why he refused to send his $100 (N77,452). He said the oyinbo man showed him everything he used his money to buy. On the other hand, the white man kept eating without minding the threats from the Nigerian man.

He even showed him other goodies he had in addition to his food. The man made other videos on his TikTok page to see if he could get to the oyinbo man and retrieve his $100 (N77,452). He labelled one clip "scammer jammed ripper".

Source: Legit.ng