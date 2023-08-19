A UNIBEN student snuck into her class by crawling, and her lecturer never caught her for coming late

Many students who noticed her entrance were shocked, and some could not stop laughing at her daring move

Many people who knew the university well said that students work hard and face different kinds of challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has shown the moment a University of Benin (UNIBEN) undergraduate crawled her way into a class.

The lady was on her fours as she quietly pushed her purse through the door before going in while hiding from her lecturer.

The UNIBEN student crawled in with her purse. Photo source: @londongrill

Source: TikTok

UNIBEN undergraduate entered class

The lecturer never detected that a student who came late already gained entrance through his class.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A UNIBEN student filming her said the lady succeeded because the lecturer was at the back of the class when she came in. @londongirlll shared her video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DHapiLoner said:

"I once did this."

Emmanuel said:

"I thank God say na Engineering I finish from… no stress of attendance everyday.. God forbid management science/ faculty of art and others…"

simigold22 said:

"My own school no hard reach this one oo."

classic bae asked:

"Education LT?"

The lady replied:

"CED ooo."

Maddie said:

"No be CED class be this?? This Uniben shaaaa."

user9860657423750 said:

"Person go finish this thing no get work na wahala."

Klèo said:

"All to be one degree hotter."

Melanin said:

"If this girl fail this course, she fit mad."

Nommy said:

"This girl burst my brain yesterday."

The lady replied:

"Everybody shock."

user1111 said:

"What is tough about a student stupidity. you came late and now you are sneaking in."

Appearance replied:

"Lecturer dor comment oo."

Lady crushed on lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian undergraduate made a video of her lecturer, who she always crushed on. She said he is the reason she loves school.

The pretty lady filmed the lecturer while he was addressing some undergraduates. As the man talked, students listened with rapt attention.

Fine boy got lady's attention

In other news, a young Nigerian lady (efemezino2) made a short video of a young man she saw while on campus who was about to get something.

Seeing how very handsome the young man was, the lady recorded the undergraduate secretly. She said that she saw him at Delta State University.

Source: Legit.ng