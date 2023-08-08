"Salary is N70k Per Month": Nigerian Company Advertises Tech Job That Requires 28 Years Experience But Low Pay
- A company advertised a tech job in Nigeria that requires applicants to have a minimum of 28 years of job experience
- The company says applicants must possess experience in UI/UX, HTML, CSS, and landing page building
- But the salary for the tech job is from N70,000 per month to N100,000, and those expecting to earn more were advised not to apply
A Nigerian company advertised a tech job looking to employ a web designer with 28 years of experience.
The tech job advertisement was posted on TikTok by Adeife Adeoye, who marvelled at the number of years of experience it requires applicants to possess.
The salary ranges from N70,000 to N100,000, and those who expect more pay were advised not to apply.
An analysis of the advertisement shows that the job requires various years of experience in different areas of web design.
Tech job in Nigeria with 28 years of experience requirement
The tech job requires 10 years of experience in UI/UX, seven years of experience in landing page design, and five years of experience in e-commerce design.
Also, the job requires three years of experience in HTML/CSS and three years of experience in landing page building.
The web designer must also know Unbounce, shogun, Brizy and web flow and be fluent in English.
All the years in the various aspects of the job together amount to 28 years of experience.
See the job below:
TikTok users' reactions to tech job requiring 28 years of experience
@Best Glasses seller said:
"Even 700k is wrong for 10 years of experience."
@user6919122639442 said:
"Salary that is not up to $150. I'll rather be sleeping."
Reaper_san commented:
"Are they even joking? They really think if I have this much experience ill be collecting 100k?"
