It took 40 days and over N10 million for a man named Toco to achieve his dream of becoming an animal

The Japanese, who recently stepped out in his hyperrealistic dog costume, said he was nervous and scared of venturing into the public

Legit.ng highlights four interesting facts about the daring man who has become a viral sensation thanks to his human dog dream

A Japanese man, simply identified as Toco, has become an even bigger internet sensation after finally stepping out for the first time ever as a human dog.

Toco, who now has a cult-like following on YouTube and TikTok, paid N10.7 million to a company named Zeppet to create the hyperrealistic dog costume.

Toco has always wanted to be an animal. Photo Credit: New York Post

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights four interesting things to know about Toco, the human dog that may blow your mind.

1. According to MailOne, Toco said it has always been his childhood dream to become an animal and had to wait for Zeppet to make the costume in 40 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. New York Post reports that Toco chose to be a dog due to what he tagged the negligible size difference between the breed and humans.

3. Despite his large following across social media platforms, the Japanese is yet to make his identity public and conceals it from close friends and family members as well.

4. While many people think it is just a dream for Toco for wanting to be a dog, the Japanese said it is actually a hobby too.

Toco, the human dog, steps out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toco, the human dog, had stepped out for the first time.

Toco's Youtube channel now has more than 47,000 subscribers. In one video, Toco clearly said becoming a dog was a dream come true. He wrote:

"My name is Toco, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie. This channel brings you videos of the most unusual collie of them all! This time, I finally get to fulfil a dream I've had since I was a little child: turning into a dog and going for a walk outside!"

Source: Legit.ng