A lady posted a video of her magnificent house on TikTok to show it to her followers on the platform.

The rich lady, Gift Azuwibe told her followers that some of the things fixed in her house for comfort are not put to use.

The lady showed the interiors of her nicely furnished house to her followers. Photo credit: TikTok/@azuwuibegift1.

Source: TikTok

Gift's house, as seen in the video has so many things that give comfort to whoever is the occupant.

The house has a resident gym equipped with all the facilities needed for physical exercises.

All the rooms in the house are also fitted with functional air conditioners for cooling and maximum relaxation.

Lady shows her house fitted with bulletproof doors

Gift also informed her followers the doors in the house are all bulletproof for enhanced security.

TikTok users who have seen Gift's house took to the comment section to analyse it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady posts video of her nicely furnished house

@Favour said:

"Let the poor breathe."

@Zemira commented:

"So everybody is rich on this app?"

@Deba said:

"Omo learn how to shift camera for your own good e get why because that’s my own area of specialty."

@Greengyal commented:

"Rich kids."

@Iyke_ix said:

"Let the poor breathe abeg."

@jess said:

"Starr guy I thought this was Abuja but it’s Owerri."

@user060613 said:

"Ah be like everybody for Nigeria don rich leave me. Everywhere rich people."

@gabyzico asked:

"Camera in the rooms?"

@bazeel said:

"So everybody I'm rich."

Source: Legit.ng