A mother who cannot stop producing breast milk has resorted to donating the excess to others who do not have

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra's body produces more prolactin than is normal, and it makes her produce excess milk than she needs

The Guinness World Records has verified that Elisabeth donated 1,599.68 litres of breastmilk between February 20 2015 and June 20 2018

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra from Aloha, Oregon, USA, has donated 1,599.68 litres of her own breastmilk to the needy.

The donation happened between February 20 2015 and June 20, 2018, and this has been officially certified as a record by the Guinness World Records.

Elizabeth has donated over 1599 litres of breastmilk. Photo credit: Guinness World Records.

Elizabeth has more milk than she needs

Elisabeth's body produces more prolactin than she needs. Prolactin is the hormone responsible for breastmilk production.

This means that Elisabeth finds herself in a situation where her body makes more milk than she would need to feed a single baby.

She tells the Guinness World Records:

“My body creates a lot of the hormone called prolactin and that is what drives milk production."

Elizabeth donates milk to milk bank

The excess milk became overwhelming, and she restored to donating it to milk banks so that they can be used to produce baby formulas specific for some infants.

Elizabeth also donates to mothers who cannot produce milk after birth, helping them to feed their babies.

According to the Guinness World Records:

"Elizabeth set the record for the largest donation of breastmilk by an individual by donating 1,599.68 litres to a milk bank between 20 February 2015 and 20 June 2018. Over the past nine years, Elisabeth has donated to local families and recipients worldwide and estimates the total amount of breastmilk donated to be over 350,000 ounces."

Can the breastmilk stop coming?

Elizabeth says there are medical options available to her so as to make the milk stop coming.

Her words:

"One of the options available to me is using medcation to combat the prolactin hormone that my body is overproducing."

The GWR posted a video showing how Elizabeth pumps and stores the milk before donation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@ajalasamuelakin said:

"This is really touching and impactful."

@tellmarh commented:

"It's good that she turned the situation into something good. That's A LOT of milk."

