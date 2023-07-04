A man recounted how Uber drivers in Manchester are now using Tesla as taxi

It is reported that more than 15,000 drivers uses Tesla as taxi under the Hertz program

The program is part of Uber’s goal to become a zero-emission platform by 2030

A man named Joe Aito had a pleasant surprise when he booked an Uber ride in Manchester.

He got to ride in a Tesla, an electric vehicle (EV) that he had always dreamed of owning.

He shared his experience on Facebook, saying:

"Manchester Uber drivers are using Teslas for Uber. Had my first ever EV ride yesterday and boy, was I grinning. We passed by the City stadium and the driver was kind enough to stop to take me a picture. Tomorrow, I go in and see my man, Pep Gaurdiola. Need to tell him to watch out for United next session. And yes, I'm still gathering the money for my Tesla December this year, so send fundz."

Joe Aito is not the only one who enjoyed riding in a Tesla.

Making taxi more luxurious

Many Uber drivers in Manchester have switched to Teslas through a partnership between Uber and Hertz, a car rental company.

Hertz bought 100,000 Teslas last year and offered 50,000 of them to Uber drivers for rent.

Uber drivers pay only $334 a week to rent a Tesla Model 3, insurance and maintenance included.

They also get an extra $1 per trip from Uber for driving an EV.

Uber said that more than 15,000 drivers have rented a Tesla through this program and they have completed more than five million fully-electric trips and driven over 40 million electric miles.

The program is available in more than 30 US cities, including Manchester.

