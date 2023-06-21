An 11-year-old boy who loves farming and owns various animals and crops

He started his farming business with a planter from his grandmother and saved money to buy sheep

He balances his education and his business, and uses farming as therapy for his autism and anxiety

Joe Trofer-Cook is not your average 11-year-old boy.

He has a strong passion for farming and has taken remarkable steps to pursue his dream.

Little boy expands his farming while still going school. Photo credit: @pubity Source: Instagram

Interest in farming

He owns 37 sheep, 12 chickens, two cows, and a dog, and sells homegrown produce and wool to customers.

It all began when his grandmother built a planter for him on his seventh birthday, sparking Joe’s interest in farming.

He started selling homegrown produce and saved every penny to purchase his first four sheep.

Farm expansion

With the profits, he was able to rent a plot of land and expand his farming endeavors.

Joe now wakes up early to care for his animals and even learned how to spin their wool to sell.

He also attends school and does his homework, balancing his education and his business.

Joe’s dedication to farming has had a positive impact on his well-being, serving as therapy for his autism and anxiety.

Gaining recognition

He has gained recognition, appearing on TV shows and participating in agricultural events, and his ultimate goal is to run his own farm.

Joe’s family is incredibly proud of his achievements and the resilience he has shown in pursuing his passion.

Joe is an inspiration to many people, especially young children who have dreams of their own.

He proves that with hard work, determination, and love for what you do, anything is possible.

