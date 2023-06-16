Nigeria is a diverse country with over 250 ethnic groups, each with its own culture, language and cuisine.

One of these groups is the Ebira, found mainly in Kogi State, in the central part of the country.

The word Ebira means behaviour, and the Ebira people are known for being hospitable, peaceful, and hardworking.

Apapa can be made in seven steps. Photo credit: Facebook Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Apapa Anebira

One of the most cherished and celebrated foods of the Ebira people is apapa, a steamed bean cake rich in protein and flavour.

Apapa is similar to moi-moi, another popular Nigerian dish, but it has some distinctive features that make it unique and delicious.

Unlike moi-moi, apapa is made with beans that are not peeled, which gives it a darker colour and a more earthy taste.

It is also cooked with palm oil, which adds a reddish hue and a nutty aroma.

Wrapped in Uma leaves

Apapa is usually wrapped in uma leaves, which are large and glossy green leaves that impart a pleasant fragrance to the bean cake.

Some people may use banana leaves or foil instead, but uma leaves are considered the best and most traditional option.

To make apapa, you need the following ingredients: beans, palm oil, seasoning cubes, onion, crayfish, pepper, and salt.

How to make apapa anebira in 7 steps

Here are the steps to making Apapa below:

Pick and wash the beans, then soak them in water for 10 - 15 minutes to soften them. Blend the beans with onion and pepper until smooth. Pour the blended beans into a bowl and add salt, seasoning cubes, palm oil and crayfish. Mix well and add water bit by bit until you reach your desired consistency. Wash the uma leaves thoroughly and cut them into large pieces. You can also use banana leaves or foil if you don’t have uma leaves. Scoop some of the bean mixture into each leaf and fold it into a parcel. Make sure to seal the edges well so that the mixture doesn’t leak out. Place the parcels in a pot of boiling water and cook for about an hour or until done. You may need to add more water as you cook to prevent burning.

Apapa can be enjoyed slightly hot or cold. It can also be complemented with pap, custard or garri.

Lastly, Apapa is a nutritious and satisfying food that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves beans.

It is also a way of celebrating the rich culture and heritage of the Ebira people in Nigeria.

