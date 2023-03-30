“Proud of You”: 22-Year-Old Lady Builds House, Tiles Kitchen & Bathroom, Gives People Apartment Tour
- A lady stunned many Ghanaians when she shared a video of the apartment she built at 22, though she confessed that it was not yet finished
- She took Ghanaians on a virtual apartment tour and showed areas like the living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom
- The young Ghanaian woman stated that even though she started the project when she was 22, she thought she could have it fully completed before she turned 23
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle @_ms_flory got many congratulating her when she shared a video of the apartment she built at 22.
House at 22
Many could not believe her story, considering how many Ghanaians saved money for several years before building their first property.
According to the lady, she started the building process at 22 and thought she could finish before she turned 23; however, that was not the case. She confessed that she had turned 23, yet there were some finishing touches to apply before the apartment was fully completed.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
She took Ghanaians on a virtual property tour and showed its features, such as the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.
Watch the video below.
People react to the lady's video showing her apartment
Several Ghanaians were impressed by the lady's accomplishment and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. Legit.ng samples some responses below.
OKLAY said:
Small advice, when choosing tiles for walls in both kitchen and bathroom...please go for less busy patterns...cos it makes the space relaxing
Bka asked:
If I may ask, what do you do for a living, please?
astral4_5 added:
Proud of you, but stop this update thing, you are just giving us pressure indirectly
THE HIGHEST remarked:
And my papa still no get house at 65. This life err.
Nigeran man built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.
In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.
Seconds into the video, the man showed the beautiful interior decor he invested in. His bedroom and every part of the house speak of wealth.
Source: YEN.com.gh