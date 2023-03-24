A Nigerian man won the hearts of many people when he showed the house he built at a young age

Sharing a video of the house at its finished stage, the man told people that he has indeed tried in his life

Nigerians were filled with admiration for him as they took a sneak peek into his building's interior decor

A young Nigerian man, @george8915, has built a two-flat mansion inside a single compound.

Using a voiceover saying, "I try abi I no try?" the man took photos of the house at different angles so people could see how big it is. His video of the house got many congratulating him.

The young man shared a video of the house he built. Photo source: @george8915

Man celebrates his new house

Another video he shared on his page showed the building process of the structure. At the beginning of the clip, he took a shot when the flats' foundations were about to be laid.

Seconds into the clip, the house could be seen at almost the lintel stage. His comment section is filled with people saying he has done well for himself.

Watch one of his videos below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bhad fundz said:

"You try abeg congratulations."

@~~Webber said:

"This one pass try you did well man."

@Sunday said:

"Congratulations make this can congratulations locate me."

@daystar_sabii said:

"You too try ma g . Some no get sand money."

@Onyenes Tee said:

"This one past try bro congrats more wins okay."

@Joshua Fundz said:

"Congrat you try e no day easy bro."

Another Nigerian man built house

Source: Legit.ng