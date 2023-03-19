A little boy has gone viral on Twitter because of the fantastic skills he displayed during a chess game

Popular Nigerian chess education promoter Tunde Onakoya posted the video saying he met the boy in Uganda

The boy, who is 4 years old, displayed amazing confidence while playing with Onakoya, who is a known professional

Chess promoter, Tunde Onakoya has posted a video of a little boy who has fantastic chess skills.

Onakoya confirmed on Twitter that the boy, who is just 4 years old, displayed impressive skills that must be nurtured.

The little boy displayed fantastic chess skills and got a scholarship. Photo credit: Twitter/@Tunde_OD.

In the video, the boy was seen playing with so much confidence, showing that he trusts his instincts.

Kid chess player goes viral on Twitter

According to Onakoya, he met the boy in Katwe, Uganda, and he was amazed by his skills. He said he won the game after engaging the little kid in a fierce battle.

His words:

"I met this 4 year old chess genius in the slums of Katwe Uganda. I won this time, but I’ll be no match for him in a couple of years. The @thegiftofchess has put him on lifelong educational scholarship support. We must nurture this incredible African talent."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@rrigafrica said:

"When a man has a purpose the world starts to make sense. I pray more Nigerians to start having purpose like you IJN."

@IkeaMD said:

"Wow! Such a great player, his attitude says it all. Calm and confident."

@SmartArc05 said:

"Please send the full video, I need to learn something from this young genius."

@iamStankovicss said:

"Wetin be this? Omo in few years to come, he would be competing with the best globally."

@kibandama commented:

"Thank you for this inspiring journey to Uganda."

@tyronedavisiii said:

"It's how confidently he moves the pieces that got me."

