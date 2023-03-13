A Nigerian man has got many talking after he shared a video of 2006 Toyota car commonly known as Big Daddy he bought

The man shared the clip on TikTok as he struck poses with it to show that he is very proud of his achievement

Many social media said that they love that he bought what he could afford with great pride and no shame

A young Nigerian man (@toxicfundz34) has shown that he is proud of his achievement even though it does not rank well with many.

Using a popular sound usually employed by those showing off their new Mercedes Benz cars on TikTok, the young man displayed his old model 2006 Toyota car.

Many people celebrated with the man for showing off what he could afford. Photo source: @toxicfundz34

Source: TikTok

Man and his Toyota Big Daddy car

A few seconds into the video, the young man posed with the vehicle with all his doors wide open as a form of celebration.

Many people who reacted to the young man's video said that they liked that he was not trying to impress anybody.

Watch the video:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adi_sa said:

"Peer pressure don make this one go buy car more keys."

RicH KiD said:

"No pressure."

tlightmoney777 said:

"Congrats bro more to come."

SKY DC said:

"At list you started form some where my guy."

@MÌKËŁ2006 said:

"Congratulations bro ️more keys to u bro, me no even see bicycle sef more talk of keke."

Dahdon said:

"car na car jare cruise on."

Wicked being said:

"Them Don finally do trend wey my baby fit do."

Esene said:

"Congratulations bro big one go come."

AKPAEGO said:

"More keys bro ..I like this na 4 leg ..no let anybody pressure you ..dey use this one very soon you go buy bigger one."

Husband built house & bought car; wife celebrated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @allen_aoo, went online to share the blessings God gave her and her family. The lady showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

When the one-storey building was done, the family spent so much on the interior decoration of the house. The lady also celebrated a new car the family bought.

