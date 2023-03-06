Comic-Con Ibadan (CCI), a non-profit group, is organising a free comic convention in Oyo state to further its mission in propagating the African creative industry.

The event is scheduled to hold at New Culture Studio, Mokola, Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, LEGIT.ng gathers.

Tagged "Comic Con Ibadan 2023", the event will mark the first-ever comic convention in Ibadan. It will seek to the geek, comics, anime, and animation communities, while also sparking the love of comics and related arts in non-members of the mentioned communities.

Notable among the planned activities for the event are masterclasses about NFT, networking, and freelancing on Upwork and Fiverr, cosplaying, face painting, music, drawing competitions, art showcasing, studio showcasing, animation review, and an awards ceremony.

Giving the comics industry its flowers

Speaking on the motivation behind the event and award, the convener Adedayo ERIVIC said that the comics industry is doing "amazing work" and deserves to be massively recognised.

"Nigeria and Africa's comics and animation industry need to get their flowers. The industry is doing amazing work and needs to be more mainstream than it currently is. This is why we're organising this convention to make many more people aware of the quality work the industry creates.

"We know that creatives mostly do the job because they enjoy it and are also members of the fandom and avid lovers of comics. However, we want to start a trend where the focus is not just on works, but also on the creators of those works.

"It is why we are organizing an awards ceremony to recognize studios, artists, colorists, and letterers, among other people in the industry. For us, it is a heavy responsibility we feel duty-bound to undertake," he said.

The convention, which has since gained momentum, has attracted sponsorships and partnerships within and outside Nigeria. Macroverse Media Emak Comics have come on board as sponsors, with Legit and Africacomicade as media partners.

Partnerships have also been reached with Comics Archive Africa, Watchroom, The Artivists Africa, Leks Photography, Spencerz Visuals, and Olami Photography.

The Comic-Con Ibadan 2023 will be a free-to-attend event. However, attendees are expected to register to get the free entry ticket. Registration can be done via the official registration form.

