A young Nigerian man got richer in thousands on his birthday thanks to his friends who showed him love

Excitedly, he shared a video showing the large amount of money that was realised from his special day

He poured the wads of N100 notes which were contained in a 'Ghana Must Go' bag, on his bed as he celebrated

A young Nigerian man who recently celebrated his birthday has proudly flaunted the massive cash he realised.

In a viral TikTok video, he held up a 'Ghana Must Go' bag and poured out all the N100 notes on his bed.

Young man flaunts the cash he got on his birthday. Photo Credit: @papi_fundz

Source: TikTok

He stated that the money he showcased was what his friends gave him on the special day.

After scattering the notes on the bed, he grabbed some notes and threw them back down as if looking for something. A dollar bill was seen among the sea of N100 notes.

Reacting, netizens gave different advice on what he should do with the money.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

blessed Sylvester said:

"So na una carry that our Moni."

pretty Ofure said:

"The best way to bring out ur blood money is doing ur birthday before the blood money expectation date then you will post my birthday money."

Vick said:

"Na better money you go gain like 100k yiu fit sell am 120k."

De Marshall said:

"Who you wan empress say na birthday money Alaye."

Berry Berry said:

"Hope you’re sure of this or na anjonu use Ghana most go bring money for you."

Daniel said:

"Money no dey u dey show money like this e b like say dey neva nack u jazz through phone."

@Ashantii said:

"So baba self no get cash rather he is giving u guys 100 naira mad ooh."

Neemah said:

"Better go open pos shop."

Source: Legit.ng