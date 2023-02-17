A businessman and content creator from Johannesburg shared pictures of his home interior design on Twitter

The images showcased a standard home design initially and then switched it up with a new set of beige-white leather couches

Netizens were impressed and asked him where he got his furniture from, and he shared the information in his responses

A content creator from Johannesburg shared pictures of his home interior design in a post on Twitter.

"House clean. I'm clean. The weekend can start. First, flower shop," said the businessman and content creator in his initial post.

The images showcase a standard, neat home design, with a glass table and beautiful furniture.

His next post showcased complete switch design

He wasn't about to stop there, though. The brother had more ideas for his home. He shared a second post showcasing a new set of beige-white leather couches, all-white furniture and matching rugs.

"Switched it up a bit," he said.

Netizens wanted to know where he got his furniture from

People were so impressed with his interior design that they wanted to know where he bought his furniture. And he wasn't withholding any information in his responses either. Sharing is caring.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@lwaphesheya_k asked:

"Where did you get the rugs?"

@Sakhesilwanagm1 asked:

"Please share where you got the glass table with chairs, stunning!"

@Thabopenn replied:

"I got the table from Decofurn and the chairs at Takelot (originally blue) and had them redone."

@LesegowaAz asked:

"I love the dining chairs. Where did you get them before upholstery?"

@Thabopenn replied:

"TakeALot."

