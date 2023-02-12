Dr Richard Okoye has tackled a young man who posted health information that he found to be misleading

Dr Okoye was reacting to the video in which the man who is based abroad said the Nigerian healthcare system is completely dead

The fellow who claims to be a healthcare practitioner in the UK also told his followers that every woman has a fibroid

A Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr Richard Okoye has tackled a young man who he said posted misleading health information online.

Dr Okoye was seen in a Youtube video posted by Godwin Emeghebo reacting to some of the claims made by the man who is based abroad.

Dr Okoye said the healthcare system in Nigeria is not dead as claimed by the man. Photo credit: Youtube/ Godwin Emeghebo.

Source: Youtube

In the video, the man said he is a healthcare practitioner and that he is based in the UK.

He told his followers in the video that every woman has a fibroid inside their belly.

He equally said the fibroid in women feeds on carbohydrates and grows in their bellies.

Also, he claimed in the video that the Nigerian healthcare system only detects only three viruses.

But in his swift reaction, Dr Okoye who is the owner of Savealife Mission Hospital, Port Harcourt said the man’s social media claim is far from the truth and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Doctor tackles man living abroad over health information

Dr Okoye admitted that the Nigerian healthcare system is suffering, but said the picture is not as grim as painted by the fellow.

He said the man’s claim on every woman having fibroid is misleading and also picked holes in his claim of the number of viruses the Nigerian healthcare system can detect.

Dr Okoye enumerated the successes recorded by the Nigerian healthcare system and advised Nigerians living abroad to desist from demarketing the country using falsehood as exemplified by the fellow.

His words:

“It is time to stop this mess. You are not the only person that started traveling. You are not the only person that is outside the country. If you discover anything that is not working in Nigeria and it is working elsewhere, my dear, pick it up and bring it home.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng