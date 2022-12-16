An Oyinbo boy who has a good voice has impressed Nigerians with his delivery of Burna Boy's Las Las song in a video

The video of the nice performance was posted on TikTok by Daniel Blixa Reed, but it has gone viral and reached Twitter

Nigerians who have come across the video are full of praises for the boy as the video has been viewed a whopping 485k times

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

An Oyinbo boy's rendition of Burna Boy's Las Las has taken TikTok by storm and received over 485k views.

The boy who goes by the name Daniel Blixa Reed posted the short clip and it immediately went viral.

Daniel said he has been singing the song to himself for months. Photo credit: TikTok/@danielblixareed and Instagram/@burnaboygram.

Source: UGC

Apart from TikTok, the video of the boy's performance of the song has also been reposted on Twitter by @OneJoblessBoy.

Viral video of Oyinbo boy singing Burna Boy's Las Las

In the short clip, the boy was in a car when he started singing and his delivery of the viral song was simply epic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Daniel said while replying to a TikTok comment that he has been singing the song to himself for months.

He said:

"I’ve been singing the song to myself for months! It’s just a great vibe."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@princeshugga said:

"You did well son."

@Luca Zuccotti said:

"Amazing bro. Keep it up. I appreciate your words."

@nvmmelolk said:

"Sounds like he’s reading out his shopping list."

@Vee reacted:

"I thought he was talking Spanish in the beginning."

@RoyalT. said:

"When burner lets Ed on the remix."

@Q. reacted:

"I arelly had to swallow my laugh cos he tried."

School girl who performed Pour Me water meets Kizz Daniel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little schoolgirl sang Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel word for word.

The girl who was in her school uniform picked up the song in public and did good justice to it.

A lot of people including her mates were milling around her as she performed the song.

The girl's performance would soon reach Kizz Daniel who requested to meet her. When they eventually met, they performed the song together.

Source: Legit.ng