A man has become so popular after his prediction regarding Argentina vs Netherlands matched went according to plan

Hours before the match was played on Friday, December 9, he said he had seen it in his dream that the match would drag into penalty shootouts

Many people who thronged his comment section threw so many questions at him as some wanted to know their future

A young man, @Prodr3amer, has become an internet sensation after tweeting about what the scores would be between Argentina vs Netherlands in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

What amazed people was that he came on Twitter on Friday, December 9, hours before the match to say he saw in his dream that the match would stall into penalty shootouts that would give Argentina victory.

Netherlands equalised

He accurately predicted that that full 90 minutes match would end in 2-2. As at 70 minutes into the match, Netherlands was at a great disadvantage with no goal to Argentina's two. Everything change towards the match as they equalised.

Minutes after the match ended and Argentina proceeded to the semifinal stage, many people thronged the man's tweet for the accuracy of his prediction.

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 24,000 likes with close to 2,000 quoted tweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jamo_para said:

"Na after match person dey always see this kind thing."

@iSlimfit asked:

"Please who is Nigeria’s next President and how many votes in total did he secure?"

@AmoweO asked:

"What’s my future going to be like?"

He replied:

"It’s looking very good."

@Abuh_abel reacted:

"Abeg, will I have a gf before the year ends?"

@NnennaPercy asked:

"Why we always dey see this after match?"

Agboola joseph replied:

"I saw the tweet when the match was on..."

