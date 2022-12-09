A Nigerian man has caused a commotion on social media following his outrageous sports bet winning

With a small sum of N600, he made a massive winning of N18.7 million to the amazement of netizens

Some social media users wondered how the unidentified punter pulled it off, while others prayed for the same success

A Nigerian man has won a whopping N18.7 million sports bet using just N600.

A netizen believed to have contributed to the man's bet success shared the appreciation message on Twitter he received along with proof of the winning.

The lucky man expressed excitement over his winning, saying his heart is filled with joy.

The tweet of the man's winning elicited massive reactions on Twitter as netizens celebrated along with him.

The tweet has been liked over 4k times and has 311 retweets as of the time of making this report.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Hornet_Claw said:

"Where I fit get this juju."

@NBA_Young_SA said:

"Imagine everyone in such testimony.

"No worry we go recreate this before this year runs out make everyone enter 2023 with milli."

@fearGOD_DonNesh said:

"It would be like a dream. Congrats, we would all get there. Thank you for your games, I haven't won yet, but I know I'll hit grand audit from your games... Kudos."

@Betwizarrd said:

"As far as this thing dey happen to person I go boom my own to with Grace."

@tv_oja said:

"Na this kind game I dey pray for, 600 naira to leave trenches."

@Okafor19Austine said:

"Na him time boss cause there is no way he’d remove only that game wey cut the ticket out of 10 na only that one he remove ...So na him time we pray for ours."

