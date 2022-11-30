A hilarious father has gone viral on TikTok app after assisting his wife take care of their cute little son

In a funny video, the father carried their baby in his car seat as they walked on the road to their house

However, the video kept netizens in stitches as the little boy held on to the seat tightly as his dad walked on the road

A baby recently stunned netizens with his action as his father carried him along the road.

The doting father had assisted his wife take care of their little son. He placed him in a mobile seat and carried him along the road as his wife filmed the moment.

However, the baby made a gesture that surprised everyone. As soon as his dad lifted the seat, the little boy held on to the seat tightly and his mother burst into laughter.

"Dad was running late, so there seemed to be a little ground turbulence. Baby Efrain made sure that he took responsibility for his own safety", the caption on the video read.

Social media reactions

@la_madrina______ said:

"Nah cause why’s he swaying the carriage like that."

@dayseydream wrote:

"I don’t blame him. The turbulence must be giving the baby anxiety."

@user57619667832667 stated:

"He's holding on for his life it's carnival time big day with a lil bit of shade fully strapped in."

@reallytallmia commented:

"The way he’s holding on to the handle, he’s like “ and that’s why mommy is my favorite."

@userfive7777777 said:

"No because why he swinging him like that he looking at u like save me."

@bellejouamour stated:

"That’s me in the passenger side holding on for dear life."

@latoyascott219 stated:

"He's holding on for his life/safety very bumpy rude."

Watch the video below:

Man sleeps off on chair while babysitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are commenting on a video of a dad who was asked to babysit but apparently got tired.

In the short clip which was posted on November 19, the man was seen taking a serious nap on the chair. The video lasting about 17 seconds was posted by The Martin Family and it shows how the children played in a basket while the man slept. It appears the man was tired of running after the children and he boxed them in and took off on the couch.

The video has stirred funny reactions in the comment section as mothers used it as an opportunity to call out dads.

