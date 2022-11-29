Two Nigerian boys who are good rappers melted the heart of young lady when they rapped for her in a trending video

The nice video was posted on TikTok by Vib Kids, showing how they display their amazing talents in the 4 minutes 32 seconds clip

TikTok users who were impressed by the boys' creativity rushed to the comment section to have their say

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTokers are reacting to a video of two Nigerian boys who rapped for a grown lady and blew her mind.

The impressive video was posted by Vib Kids and it shows the young boys displaying top notch rap talents.

The two Nigerian boys have been described as creative. Photo credit: TikTok/@vib_kids.

Source: UGC

In what appears to be a freestyle session, the two boys approached the lady who was standing at a door and showed off their skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Video of Nigerian boys showing off rap talents

They started by praising her beauty and then went on to rap about other things.

The lady named Nkechi continued to smile in admiration of the two boys whose mouths are as sharp as razor blade.

They boys would later be joined by one other young fellow as they dug it out in rap music.

The video has attracted over 181k likes, more than 6.3k comments and close to 4k shares on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Harmonyhush said:

"These small boys are good."

@chigozieumeh329 reacted:

"I hope Ghana and Cameroon are seeing this. After they will start to drag us. Pure talent from Aba."

@user136871707403 said:

"E shock dem when dey jam another rapper. ONE LOVE."

@King_of_heart commented:

"You both will go far brothers."

@Salvatore O Brown said:

"Excess grace. May God release help for you."

@userAnnieberry reacted:

"More grace guys."

@Olalekan Joshua said:

"You're too good with lyrics and flow guys."

@awualee1 commented:

"Awww you guys are good."

Boy produces sweet music for Nigerian socialite, Emoney, on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian boy named Igbo Boy Space took to the streets to produce a powerful song for Emoney to mark his birthday.

The incredibly talented boy mesmerised his audience with his amazing rap skills that later went viral.

He was rapping alongside other boys and they were all putting on school uniforms. His skills attracted huge praise and admiration from netizens who called on record labels to help him grow and become a star.

Source: Legit.ng