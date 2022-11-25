A funny man has called out his wife for being more affectionate to their newborn baby than she is to him

In a hilarious video, the heartbroken man lamented that the baby has taken over his position in his wife's life

Reacting to the viral clip, social media users penned down funny comments and shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A funny father has shared his ordeal with his wife following the birth of their son.

In a video shared via TikTok, the sad man revealed how his wife's attitude towards him changed after their son was delivered.

Man accused newborn of taking over his position Photo Credit: @bigmiller09/TikTok

Source: UGC

He lamented that his wife transferred all her attention to the little boy, and hardly spends time with him at night like she used to.

He shared a video of his wife cuddling their baby to sleep, saying he was supposed to be cuddled instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"See baby bed o. Two. Baby get two beds o. But see as my wife dey. This position wey my baby dey, na me suppose dey am. My wife just dey cuddle my baby instead of me. So that I no go touch am for night. So that me and am no go do anything.

"They still come my bed dey share my space. My son don do me ewa. This thing wey my wife dey do to my son na wetin she suppose dey do me as night don reach. Na my baby dey chop glory."

Social media reactions

@oolumaryidowu said:

"If there is no space on your bed please use the Beby bed. oga bed is bed."

@maggyhope wrote:

"Wait untill ur wife gives you a daughter and u will understand the bond she is having with your son."

@kumbafayiahbartua stated:

"When we go to the doctor, does your baby sleeps in his crib, I ans yes, me and my baby at night. My husband sleeps in the other room no space here sir."

@faithpatrick40 commented:

"Power don change hands. The ones way una day do with girl child don too much."

@callmhek reacted:

"Boss life na turn by turn. She go born girl you go revenge. That time she go know as e dey be. Just focus."

@jemimapecku added:

"When did she give birth? allow her before she gets pregnant again the stress you will go through hmmm I have been there before."

Watch the video below:

Frustrated dad lifts daughter for staying awake at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny father had a brief conversation with his little daughter regarding her activeness at night.

A hilarious video shared on TikTok shows the heartbroken father venting out his pain at the little girl. He complained that he hadn't been able to spend quality time with his wife at night because the little girl is always awake. The little girl stared at him and smiled sweetly as her dad ranted.

She didn't care what he was saying. The father stated that he hasn't been able to spend time with his wife at night because his daughter stays awake.

Source: Legit.ng