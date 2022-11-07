A Nigerian pastor was recently attacked by some market women after he entered a market to spread the gospel

In a trending video, the pastor called ladies who wear trousers 'ashewo' but the market women were not having it

A video showed the angry market women surrounding him in anger and hurling insults at him over his remark

There was drama at a marketplace after a Nigerian pastor spoke ill about ladies who wear trousers.

The angry market women surrounded the pastor and slammed him heavily for referring to women who wear trousers as 'ashewo'.

Market women attack pastor Photo Credit: @pearlumoru/TikTok

Source: UGC

While being slammed, the pastor who wasn't expecting the outburst from the market women kept his cool as they lambasted him.

He stared at them in awe as they pointed fingers at him and tackled him over his choice of words whenever he preaches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, after a moment of silence, the pastor still fired back at the market woman, saying they will enter 'fire' if they don't change.

Social media reactions

@director_julie said:

"U dey argue with this kin person, una be ashawo true true."

@user1nmachi commented:

"I love the way him wait for them to talk finish before him give them him line die by fire."

@j.julius1 reacted:

"Those women should go and confess. Clear conscience fears no accusation. Amen for that prayer."

@emmykenneth0 said:

"All these women wetin happened na, the man no mention person name na, abi una be ashawo na him make the thing dey pain una, abeg make una leave baba."

@datisokogal22 stated:

"D man wahala too much. Person nor go fit waka pass he front without he nor preach abt u."

@osjustin2 said:

"Make una leave our daddy G.O for us ooooo. Una hear say e mention person name? he say all the women wey dey dress like Ashawo, dem go dy by fire."

@gabriel_ezekie1999 added:

"Most of all the married woman in Lagos dey do ashawo aje if u no ask them out them go ask u so I believe this man."

Watch the video below:

Pastor asks members to pay N310k in exchange for heaven

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Ade Abraham, a Nigerian preacher has allegedly convinced his church members to pay him the sum of N310k each for them to make heaven.

The pastor who heads the Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State has established a new camp in Ekiti state. Reports say he claims there is a gate of heaven in the new camp and for church members to get there, they have to pay the princely sum.

Pastor Abraham's church wash clothes formerly based in Kaduna state but he relocated to Omuo-Ekiti in 2021. He apparently went to establish the new camp. He however returned to Kaduna and then convinced his members about a certain gate which he said will open for them to fly to heaven.

Source: Legit.ng